The United States and its allies have chastised Russia over its media freedom.

The US and its allies urged Russia to maintain media freedom on Thursday, condemning what they called a crackdown on independent news organizations.

The US and 17 other countries, including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, said in a joint statement that Russia’s strict new requirements for media to label themselves as “foreign agents,” with fines if they don’t, amounted to a “unambiguous effort to suppress Russians’ access to independent reporting.”

They claimed that, following the shutdown of independent media outlets, Russia appeared to be keen on shutting down the US government-backed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s presence in the nation.

Russian detention of journalists covering protests for imprisoned opposition campaigner Alexei Navalny, as well as reported torture of a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reporter in Russian-annexed Crimea, were also attacked by the outlets.

“We call on the Russian Federation to honor its international human rights commitments and duties, as well as to respect and protect media freedom and journalist safety,” the statement stated.

“We demand that the Russian government stop suppressing independent voices, discontinue politically driven prosecutions of journalists and media organizations, and release all those who have been wrongfully arrested,” the statement added.

The expulsion of a BBC correspondent, Sarah Rainsford, by Russia, which the British public broadcaster saw as an assault on media freedom, was also cited by the Western countries.

Russia disputed the accusation, claiming that it took action against her in retaliation for the United Kingdom’s refusal to grant accreditation to an unnamed Russian journalist.

