The United States and its allies are unlikely to recognize the Taliban government anytime soon, according to the White House.

The US downplayed any likelihood of a Taliban administration receiving speedy recognition on Friday, saying it hasn’t decided whether it will keep a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan following the army leave next week.

“I want to be very clear: the United States and any international partners we’ve talked about are not in any hurry to recognize anything,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

The US has stated that it will recognize any future Taliban rule if it does not allow Afghan land to be used as a base for terrorism and upholds human rights, notably those of women.

The Taliban have requested that the US maintain a diplomatic presence in the nation after the remaining US soldiers leave on Tuesday, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“They have made it plain in our communications that they want an American diplomatic presence to continue,” Price added. “Of course, it isn’t up to the Taliban in the end.

“It’s a decision we’ll have to make in accordance with the overarching priority, which is the protection and security of American officials,” he said.

He said the Taliban has promised “safety and protection,” but that these are just “words” and that Washington will need more assurances before making a decision.

Following the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul on August 15, the US embassy’s remaining diplomats retreated to the capital’s US-secured airport.

As it tries to complete the perilous operation of evacuating tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan at the end of a 20-year conflict, the US has been in regular contact with its old adversary.