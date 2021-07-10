The United States and France are increasing their cooperation in special forces.

On Friday, the US and French defense chiefs agreed a new “roadmap” for collaboration between their special operations forces, as both countries aim to strengthen international efforts to combat non-state threats such as Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

On a visit to the Pentagon with her counterpart Lloyd Austin, French Defense Minister Florence Parly inked the accord as the US pulls out of Afghanistan and France reduces its counter-terrorism operations in Africa’s Sahel region.

“Our special forces have created a true brotherhood of arms in the face of terrorism. Following their meeting, Parly tweeted, “This convention will deepen the amazing bonds that they have formed.”

Lieutenant Colonel Anton Semelroth, a Pentagon spokesperson, described the roadmap as “a statement of intent to enhance collaboration in all areas of special operations.”

He stated that the accord had no specific regional focus. However, both countries are thought to be seeking for methods for partners to continue cooperating in the fight against Islamic extremist groups even as their force presence in Africa, Iraq, and Afghanistan decreases.

President Joe Biden stated on Thursday that the US military presence in Afghanistan, which has lasted nearly two decades, will cease on August 31.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated earlier this week that his country would begin closing military sites in northern Mali by the end of the year, as the jihadist danger in the Sahel shifts south, exposing additional countries in the region to Islamist attacks.

Both governments are concerned about non-state extremist insurgents in Africa, with Biden stating that the US counter-terrorism effort should be shifted from Afghanistan to Africa and other areas.

Parly said the Takuba task force, which consists of special forces from nine European and African countries working together in the Sahel, was a model for future cooperation during a talk at the Atlantic Council following her Pentagon visit.

Takuba, she said, is a “unique and real example of Europeans assuming responsibility by joining the Malian military forces in combat.”

“This task force has already had significant success in the fight against terrorism,” she said, adding that “US support for our operations in the Sahel is critical.”

“Our operational cooperation generates actual results,” she said, citing numerous cooperative missions in recent years. And it will keep on delivering.”

Austin called France a “excellent partner” in the Indo-Pacific, where the US is attempting to create deeper relationships to fight China, ahead of their talks.

Parly also paid a visit to US Cyber Command, the Pentagon’s cyber warfare organization, while in Washington.