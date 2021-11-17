The United States and China have agreed to relax visa restrictions for journalists.

Shortly after a long-awaited virtual summit between their two leaders, the US and China agreed to loosen restrictions on journalist visas, with Beijing hailing the decision as a “hard-won” success on Wednesday.

Washington has taken measures against Chinese media on US soil that have been accused of being Beijing’s propaganda organs, and has routinely denounced the worsening in China’s treatment of US media members.

As tensions between the two countries rose in 2020, Beijing removed Americans working for numerous major media, including the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal.

Officials from both countries said they had agreed to enable new journalist visas to be given during a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

According to a State Department spokeswoman, recent negotiations have resulted in “some initial progress” in “a few areas” of the media environment.

China has “agreed to give visas for a group of US journalists, providing they are eligible under all applicable laws and regulations,” according to the official.

According to the US official, Beijing has also pledged to “allow US journalists already in the PRC (People’s Republic of China) to freely go and return, which they had previously been unable to do.”

Both parties had struck an agreement, according to Chinese official media, which included “reciprocally approving” new journalist visas.

After both countries had typically capped permits at three months, the two sides decided to extend the term of journalist visas to one year.

When asked about the deal on Wednesday, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, told reporters that “this hard-won success is in line with the interests of media on both sides, and is worth cherishing.”

Beijing hopes that “all parties will put in place the relevant policies and measures as soon as possible,” according to him.

The US source went on to say that the US would keep pushing for “increasing access and enhancing conditions for US and other foreign media,” as well as broader press freedom in general.

These changes, according to the State Department, will allow US media correspondents to return to China “to complete their critical job.”