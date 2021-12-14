The United States and China are holding military talks to avoid ‘accidents’ at sea and in the air.

In keeping with agreements made during Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s encounter last month, US forces in the Pacific are holding virtual conversations with their Chinese counterparts this week.

Representatives from the US Pacific Fleet (USPACFLT) and US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) will meet their People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and Air Force (PLAAF) counterparts between December 14 and 16, according to a statement made by the Hawaii-based US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM).

The three-day meeting will discuss “activities at sea and in the air of the two militaries, to promote safe practices and avoidance of accidents, and establish communications procedures when ships and aircraft encounter each other at sea and in the air,” according to the notice.

“The United States is completely committed to its allies and partners to preserve regional peace and stability,” said Maj. Gen. Chris McPhillips, director for Strategic Planning and Policy at USINDOPACOM, who is leading the American delegation.

His statement went on to say: “The goal of this agreement with the PRC is to facilitate a productive, results-oriented conversation that supports safe operations and regional stability. We are sincere in our goal to have an open and honest discussion, to build mutual understanding, and to eliminate operational safety concerns.” “The United States and the People’s Republic of China have met periodically for MMCA talks since 1998 to increase military maritime safety, improve operational safety in the air and water, and reduce the danger of miscalculation between the two militaries,” according to USINDOPACOM.

Despite rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the East and South China Seas, this is only the third known U.S.-China defense meeting this year, after two talks at the deputy assistant secretary of defense level in August and September.

The Pentagon has acknowledged unsuccessful attempts to arrange high-level conversation with China’s military leadership, particularly those in the Central Military Commission chaired by Xi, in the months following Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s appointment. A lack of consistent communications was seen as a recipe for possible confrontations, whether intentional or not.

Dialogue Commitment

They pledged after last month's three-and-a-half-hour Biden-Xi meeting, during which the two leaders continued to argue on Taiwan.