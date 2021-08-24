The United States airlifted around 21,000 Afghans from Kabul, setting a new record.

The United States transported about 21,000 Afghans out of Kabul, a new high.

The US set a new record for the number of persons evacuated from Afghanistan, according to the White House, with over 21,000 people transferred from Kabul.

Nearly 21,600 individuals were successfully evacuated from Afghanistan in the 24-hour period that ended early Tuesday, compared to around 16,000 the day before. 37 US military flights transported approximately 12,700 evacuees, while 57 US ally flights transported another 8,900.

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, the quick evacuations were made possible by agreement with Taliban commanders.

“Continuous collaboration and deconfliction with the Taliban is required, both now and in the future,” Kirby added. According to the author, “What we’ve noticed is that this deconfliction has worked well in terms of facilitating access and movement, as well as reducing the total size of the crowds just outside the airport.”

More Associated Press reporting can be found in the list below.

The largest day of evacuation flights from Afghanistan since the campaign began was completed by the US military on Tuesday. However, the Taliban have warned that they may try to shut down the airlifts shortly, as violent violence has stopped many desperate evacuees from reaching Kabul’s airport.

A US official told The Associated Press that CIA Director William Burns surreptitiously flew into Kabul on Monday to confer with the Taliban’s chief political leader, amid a tight push to get people out of the country.

As the evacuations continued, CIA Director John Brennan and Taliban Political Chief Abdul Ghani Baradar met in secret in Kabul on Monday. The Washington Post was the first to report on Burns’ meeting. A US spokesman for the Associated Press later confirmed the encounter.

The senior U.S. military commander at the Kabul airport, Rear Adm. Peter Vasely, has been in daily contact with Taliban commanders in an effort to facilitate the evacuation, but the military’s last known contact with Baradar was when Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, flew to Doha, Qatar, in December to meet with him and other Taliban officials. Milley failed in his attempt to persuade the Taliban to reduce their attacks on Afghan forces.

Because getting to the airport was difficult on Monday, the US military went beyond the perimeter to perform another helicopter extraction of Americans. According to US sources, a military chopper picked up 16 Americans on Monday. The following is a condensed version of the data.