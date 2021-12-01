The United States accuses China of waging “economic warfare” against Australia.

China is attempting to “bring Australia to its knees” with a bombardment of penalties, according to US President Joe Biden’s senior Pacific envoy on Wednesday.

Veteran diplomat Kurt Campbell blasted Beijing’s strong-arm tactics in remarks to the Sydney-based Lowy Institute.

Campbell saw China as becoming increasingly belligerent and intent to impose its way on the rest of the world, claiming that Beijing had engaged in “very spectacular economic warfare — directed towards Australia.”

In a bitter political conflict that has frozen ministerial contacts and driven relations into the most serious crisis since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, China has imposed a slew of punitive restrictions on Australian goods during the last two years.

“China would have preferred to break Australia. To bring Australia to a halt, “Campbell, who is currently the White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator, said this.

China is enraged by Australia’s willingness to pass legislation prohibiting foreign influence activities, block Huawei from 5G contracts, and demand an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese sanctions have been imposed on Australian barley, coal, copper ores, cotton, hay, logs, rock lobsters, sugar, wine, cattle, citrus fruit, grains, table grapes, dairy goods, and infant formula.

According to the US envoy, China has become “more risk accepting, more forceful, and more determined to basically take moves that other countries would consider as coercive” under President Xi Jinping.

The Biden administration has adopted a policy of “strategic competition” with China, recognizing competitiveness but preserving connections to prevent problems from spiraling out of control.

On Wednesday, Beijing rebuked the remarks, accusing Australian politicians of “playing up the China threat idea, accusing and attacking China for no reason, provoking friction and creating confrontation.”

At a routine press conference, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated, “We hope the relevant people on the US side would not mistake right and wrong.”

Many in the region were surprised when Biden agreed to provide key nuclear-powered submarine technology with Canberra, allowing Australia to significantly boost its military deterrence.

The action, which is part of a larger three-way AUKUS deal that includes Britain, will tie the three friends for decades, according to Campbell.

"When we look back on the Biden presidency, I believe it will be one of the most significant accomplishments. And I believe that in 20 years, it will be assumed that our sailors will sail together and that our submarines will dock in Australia."