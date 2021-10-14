The United Nations warns that the risk of a large-scale famine in Yemen is high as aid agencies run out of money.

Yemen is at risk of “large-scale” starvation as aid agencies run out of money, according to the Associated Press, as the country’s economy collapses and the humanitarian crisis worsens.

During a briefing to the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, Ramesh Rajasingham, the UN’s deputy humanitarian chief, spoke about the dire situation.

According to Rajasingham, more than 20 million Yemenis, or two-thirds of the country’s population, require humanitarian help. “Aid agencies are, once again, starting to run out of money,” he said. According to Rajasingham, the agencies are currently assisting about 13 million people in Yemen, roughly 3 million more than a few months ago, which has “pushed back the imminent risk of large-scale hunger.” He cautioned that the agencies don’t have the money to continue to help those in need at this level, and that up to 4 million people’s aid could be cut “in the coming weeks and months.” “We’re urging everyone to do everything they can to maintain the momentum we’ve built over the last few months and prevent famine,” he said.

Yemen has been torn apart by civil conflict since 2014, when Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the city, Sanaa, and much of the country’s northern region, forcing the internationally recognized government to evacuate to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.

In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition, backed by the US, entered the conflict to restore President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to office, and pledged its support behind his administration. Despite a never-ending air campaign and ground battles, the conflict has mostly devolved into a stalemate, resulting in the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. Since then, the United States has withdrawn from the conflict.

The Houthis started an offensive in the predominantly government-controlled Marib region in early 2020, killing thousands of young people and displacing thousands of residents who live in constant fear of violence and being forced to relocate.

Tribal leaders and Yemeni officials reported on Thursday that fighting over Marib had killed at least 140 combatants on both sides in the last 24 hours.