The United Nations Security Council will meet to discuss Afghanistan.

According to diplomats, the United Nations Security Council will convene an open meeting on Friday to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

The Afghan government, as well as Norway and Estonia, had sought the meeting, which will begin at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT), according to the diplomats.

The Security Council last met on Afghanistan in June, but the conflict-torn country’s situation has dramatically deteriorated since then.

The Taliban have taken over significant swaths of the countryside and are now posing a threat to Afghan government forces in several major cities, notably Herat on the Iranian border and Kandahar in the south.

Since May, when US and other foreign forces began the first part of a military pullout that is expected to be completed later this month, fighting has raged.

The Afghan and US forces have increased air strikes against militants, and the Taliban warned on Wednesday that they will retaliate by targeting high government officials.

The European Union criticized the Taliban’s most recent deadly strikes in Afghanistan on Thursday, calling for “an immediate, comprehensive, and permanent ceasefire.”