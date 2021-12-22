The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution to ease Afghan aid.

The United Nations Security Council unanimously endorsed a resolution submitted by the United States on Wednesday that permits humanitarian relief to Afghanistan, which is on the edge of economic collapse, while keeping funds out of the hands of the Taliban.

After months of arguing over how to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe amid Afghanistan’s economic meltdown since the Taliban surged back to power in mid-August, the UN has taken a first step.

Since then, the West has blocked billions of dollars in aid and assets in a “unprecedented fiscal shock” to the aid-dependent Afghan economy, and the country is in the midst of a harsh winter, according to the UN.

Observers have been warning for months that millions of people will be forced to choose between starvation and migration as a result of a combination food, gasoline, and financial crisis.

“Payment of monies, other financial assets or economic resources, and the provision of products and services essential to enable the prompt delivery of such aid or to support such actions are authorised,” according to the Security Council resolution.

It goes on to say that such support is “not a violation” of sanctions imposed on entities associated to the Taliban, whose authority has yet to be recognized by the international community.

An earlier US resolution intended to authorize case-by-case exemptions to sanctions, but China and Russia, both permanent Security Council members with veto power, rejected it.

In a tweet Monday, China’s UN Ambassador, Zhang Jun, said, “Humanitarian relief and life-saving support must be permitted to reach the Afghan people without any obstruction.”

The decision to limit the resolution’s scope to one year, which was not included in the previous draft, is intended to appease Washington’s European allies, who, like India, had complained about the lack of a deadline and demanded stringent control on aid destinations.

“It is conceivable to reverse the exemption if there is evidence that it is being exploited or that money is reaching sanctioned individuals,” a diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity earlier this week.

Aid workers in Afghanistan may be involved in financial transactions with ministries led by sanctioned people. The resolution guarantees that the assistance workers do not break any sanctions.

The agreement also includes monitoring of aid recipients and a UN report on the assistance’s effectiveness every six months.

At a ministerial conference in neighboring Pakistan on Sunday, UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths stressed the urgent “need for liquidity and stabilization of the banking system.”

He contended that it “wasn’t.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.