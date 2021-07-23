The United Nations Security Council condemns Turkey’s leader’s stance on Cyprus in a statement.

According to diplomats, the UN Security Council criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for two nations in Cyprus and an attempt to reopen a resort vacated by Greek Cypriots on Friday, calling for a “fair” settlement with a united country under a “bizonal” federation.

The statement, acquired by AFP, said, “The Security Council condemns the declaration in Cyprus by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot officials.” Diplomats claimed the statement was agreed upon and will be formally adopted later in the day.

“The Security Council expresses its great disappointment for these unilateral measures, which are inconsistent with prior Security Council resolutions and statements.”

Cyprus has been split since 1974, when Turkey invaded in retaliation for the military dictatorship in Athens’ failed coup attempt to unify the island with Greece.

The country, which is presently dominated by Greek Cypriots and a member of the European Union, and the United Nations are both seeking a “bizonal” federation with two regional governments that are united as one nation.

Erdogan claimed on a tour to the north of divided Nicosia on Tuesday that a half-century of UN attempts had failed and that “two peoples and two states with equal status” should exist.

The US expressed concern that his comments would have a “chilling effect” on UN-led efforts in Cyprus to find a solution.

The UN Security Council reaffirmed its “commitment to an enduring, comprehensive, and just settlement based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality, in conformity with the will of the Cypriot people.”

Turkey is the only country that acknowledges the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Despite the lack of a solution, the island has remained mostly tranquil.

Erdogan supporter and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar announced a fresh step in the opening up of Varosha, which was formerly the Mediterranean island’s leading resort but whose Greek Cypriot population fled with the 1974 invasion.

Tatar stated that the military status of 3.5 percent of Varosha, whose abandoned high rises are under Turkish military control, would be erased.

The statement read, “The Security Council asks for an urgent reversal of this course of action, as well as the reversal of all acts taken on Varosha since October 2020.”

“The Security Council emphasizes the significance of full implementation and respect for its resolutions, including the transfer of Varosha to UN administration.”

The statement was supposed to be adopted on Wednesday, but it was postponed as diplomats discussed toughening the condemnation of Erdogan, according to one UN source. Brief News from Washington Newsday.