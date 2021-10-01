The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) requires $800 million.

The UN agency that helps Palestinian refugees announced on Friday that it will seek $800 million at a donor conference in Brussels in November.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told reporters at the United Nations headquarters in New York that the agency’s operations required “predictability.”

“We are seeking $800 million per year” to fund UNRWA’s “three key activities” of education, health, and social services, he told reporters before of the meeting, which was coordinated by Jordan and Sweden.

The conference’s main goal, according to the Swiss ambassador, is to “improve predictability” and “increase exposure.”

The money would help the agency keep the 700 or so schools it runs, which serve 550,000 students, as well as health clinics and social services for Palestinian refugees and their descendants, open.

In addition to the $800 million, Lazzarini said there was a need for funding for UNRWA’s humanitarian relief, which varies from year to year depending on the crisis, but is expected to be approximately half a million dollars in 2022, according to the agency.

Lazzarini, who took over as director in April, claimed his organization was $100 million short of funds to finish the year, and warned that some programs could have to be halted in November and December.

“Today, we’re still scrounging for cash,” he remarked. “As a Commissioner-General, I never know weeks in advance if I’ll be able to pay the salaries of 28,000 employees.”

UNRWA offers aid to more than five million Palestinians in the Palestinian territories, Jordan, and Lebanon who are registered with it.