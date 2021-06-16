The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says there is “no indication” of a threat. A Chinese nuclear power plant has sprung a leak.

Following reports of a possible radioactive leak at a Chinese nuclear plant on Monday, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog told the Associated Press that there is “no indication” that one occurred.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated it was aware of media reports of a possible radioactive threat and that it would provide more information on the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant as soon as it became available. The Guangdong Nuclear Power Group of China and Électricité de France, the major owner of Framatome, a French firm that designs and manufactures nuclear power plant equipment and systems, jointly own the facility.

The IAEA stated, “At this time, the agency has no indication that a radioactive incident occurred.” According to CNN, Framatome notified the US Department of Energy of a “imminent radiological threat” at the plant, but US officials concluded there was no immediate danger to public safety.

Framatome responded to the report by stating that a “performance issue” was being addressed.

According to Framatome, the facility is working safely. The facility is operated in part by Électricité de France, a multinational electric company.

“Framatome is aiding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong Province, China, in resolving a performance issue,” Framatome stated in a statement on Monday.

The plant is functioning within the safety parameters, according to the data available, it said. “Our team is collaborating with key professionals to examine the situation and develop solutions to any potential problems.”

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, which monitors radiation surrounding the city, radiation levels in Hong Kong, which is 85 miles from the Taishan plant, were normal on Monday.

Framatome wrote to the US Department of Energy on Monday, accusing Chinese authorities of raising allowable radiation limits outside the facility to avoid having to shut it down, according to CNN.

In a statement released Monday, Électricité de France said it had been told of an increase in the concentration of “certain rare gases” in the primary circuit of the Taishan plant’s reactor No. 1.

“The presence of some rare gases in the primary circuit is a well-known occurrence that has been examined and anticipated by reactor operating procedures,” it stated.

The utility said it is donating its skills and has asked the joint venture business in charge of the facility to do the same. This is a condensed version of the information.