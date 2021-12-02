The United Nations is concerned about sectarian violence that could ‘fracture’ Ethiopia.

If the year-long conflict moves to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia risks devolving into sectarian bloodshed and facing a chaotic exodus akin to Kabul, the UN assistance head warned.

Martin Griffiths voiced significant concern for the stability of a nation of 115 million people made up of more than 80 ethnic groupings in an interview with AFP.

According to Griffiths, the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, Ethiopia’s conflict has produced “perhaps the world’s most alarming humanitarian crisis.”

He warned that a battle in Addis Ababa’s capital and rising communal violence might exacerbate the situation “much.”

Humanitarian organizations have been hurrying to meet Ethiopia’s growing demands and preparing contingency plans in case the crisis worsens.

“From a humanitarian standpoint, the worst-case scenario (would be) if there is a war for Addis or unrest around it, leading to increasing communal violence across the country,” Griffiths said.

“If that happens, we’re facing something I don’t believe we’ve seen in many, many years: we’re facing a fracture… of Ethiopia’s fabric.”

The anarchy that would ensue would be significantly worse than what has occurred over the last 13 months.

According to UN estimates, thousands of people have been killed, two million have been displaced, and hundreds of thousands have been forced into famine-like conditions since the violence began in November 2020.

The crisis began when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched troops to Tigray’s northernmost province to depose the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), citing rebel attacks on army camps as justification.

The rebels made a comeback in June, retaking most of Tigray before moving into the neighboring Amhara and Afar areas.

A month ago, the fighting took a sudden turn when the TPLF claimed to have taken vital towns along a key highway leading to the capital.

However, Abiy personally moved to the fighting zone last week, and the government has since seized control of many towns, including Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Griffiths demanded that the violence be put to a halt.

Even if combat reaches Ethiopia’s capital, he insists that “big targets” should be avoided, such as the airport and the city itself, which has a population of over five million people, “where a struggle like that is unimaginable.”

“The true, fundamental concern is if the conflict mutates into communal violence across the country, rather than confrontation between the government and specific parties,” he said.

