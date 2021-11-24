The United Nations is concerned about ‘Peace Enemies’ in Colombia.

On the fifth anniversary of landmark peace accords that ended a nearly six-decade conflict, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised alarm about the threat presented by “enemies of peace” in Colombia.

On the same day, the US government informed Congress that the now-defunct FARC guerrilla group, which agreed to lay down its arms after the agreement, would be removed off its official terror group list.

The government and Marxist guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) inked a pact five years ago on November 24 to terminate Latin America’s longest-running domestic conflict.

Guterres accompanied Colombian President Ivan Duque on a visit to Dabeiba, a mountainous, rural community in the northern Antioquia province, on Tuesday to witness firsthand “peace’s achievements.”

He paid a visit to a reintegration center in Llano Grande, where numerous former FARC fighters and their families are attempting to reintegrate into civilian life by acquiring new skills.

“Every day, they reaffirm their dedication to building a peaceful country. They understand better than anyone that peace does not come easily. To develop and protect, this necessitates effort and perseverance,” stated UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

Since 2016, more than 13,000 insurgents have handed over their weapons, but bloodshed continues in many areas of Colombia, as FARC dissidents who oppose the peace agreement fight paramilitary and rebel groups as well as drug traffickers in the world’s largest cocaine producer.

In the previous five years, about 300 former FARC members have been assassinated.

“Unfortunately, there are adversaries of peace,” Guterres said, urging ex-combatants, civic leaders, and human rights campaigners to have their rights protected.

“With technical and financial help, land and housing, we need to redouble our efforts to assure the viability of (reintegration) programs,” he said.

Guterres met with former FARC fighters, including Rodrigo Londono, who told the UN chief that “despite the fact that approximately 300 signatories (of the peace accords) had been dead, we remain dedicated to the road taken five years ago.”

A congressional source told AFP that the US government, which backed Bogota in its war against the FARC, informed Congress on Tuesday that the group, which has subsequently evolved into a minority political party, would be removed off the terror list.

Since 1997, when the FARC was placed on such a list, Washington has been able to apply financial and diplomatic restrictions on the organisation.

The peace process in Colombia is "something that we have sought at every stage of the way," according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.