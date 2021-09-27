The United Nations is concerned about migrant xenophobia in Chile.

The United Nations raised worry on Monday about “violence and xenophobia” directed at illegal migrants in Chile by residents fed up with their presence.

On Saturday, over 3,000 protestors came to the streets of Iquique, a northern port city, some of whom set fire to the belongings of rough-sleeping migrants who had been camped out in a public square for months.

The UN mission in Chile sent a tweet urging “authorities and the population to act in accordance with human rights and international humanitarian law.”

The international organization stated that it is eager to provide technical assistance and to “collaborate in the efforts of national and local authorities.”

Protesters at Iquique carried Chilean flags and yelled anti-migrant slogans, mostly against Venezuelans leaving their country’s severe economic conditions by traversing the Andes Mountains and the Atacama Desert.

Eduardo Stein, the United Nations Refugee Agency’s and UN Migration Agency’s representative for Venezuelan migrants, voiced his “sadness and dismay” over acts of “hate, intolerance, and xenophobia.”

The demonstration was also condemned by Chile’s Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado, who stated that “we will continue with evictions of all public spaces” as well as “the plan of deportation” of undocumented migrants.

The rally took place a day after police cleared out a migrant camp that had been set up on the town square for a year. The majority of the migrants, who are destitute and undocumented, make due with odd jobs and sleep in tents.

Chile is the wealthiest country in Latin America in terms of per capita income.

Meanwhile, Venezuela is in the midst of an extraordinary economic and political catastrophe that has forced millions of people to flee their country, which is wealthy in oil but mismanaged and filled with corruption.

The bolivar, Venezuela’s official currency, has lost 73 percent of its value against the dollar so far this year. The rate of inflation is around 3,000 percent.

According to the Jesuit Migrant Service, 23,673 undocumented immigrants entered Chile, a country with a population of 19 million people, from January to July, over 7,000 more than in the entire year of 2020.