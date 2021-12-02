The United Nations has unveiled the ‘Bodyright’ symbol to combat online violence.

On Thursday, the United Nations launched an online campaign against gender-based violence, complete with the sign (b) that may be used in social media posts.

The emblem is meant to emphasize that online, corporate trademarks and copyrighted intellectual property are often given more protection than humans.

Women, young people, ethnic minorities, and the LGBT community, according to UNFPA’s “bodyright” campaign, must be safeguarded from online aggression.

“Everyone has the right to live in a world free of fear and violence, both online and offline,” said UFNPA executive director Natalia Kanem.

“It’s past time for technology corporations and legislators to acknowledge the seriousness of digital violence.”

According to a research by the Economist Intelligence Unit, 85% of women worldwide have seen or witnessed digital violence against other women, and 38% have experienced it themselves.

Cyberstalking, hate speech, doxxing (publishing private information about an individual), and non-consensual usage of photos and video, such as deepfakes, are all examples of online violence, according to the UNFPA.

The emblem, it added, was a demand that “pictures of our bodies be treated with the same respect and protection online as music, movies, and even business logos,” according to the statement.