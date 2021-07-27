The United Nations has issued a warning about ‘unprecedented’ civilian deaths in Afghanistan as a result of Taliban offensives.

The United Nations warned on Monday that if the Taliban’s offensives across the nation are not halted, Afghanistan could face the largest number of civilian casualties in more than a decade.

Since early May, when the insurgents ramped up efforts to coincide with the final evacuation of US-led foreign soldiers, violence has increased.

The UN Assistance Agency in Afghanistan (UNAMA) warned in a report released Monday that civilian casualties in the first half of 2021 are projected to reach their highest single-year levels since the mission began reporting over a decade ago.

Afghan troops and pro-government forces were also blamed for a quarter of all civilian deaths, according to the report.

UNAMA head Deborah Lyons warned in a statement released with the report that “unprecedented numbers of Afghan civilians would perish and be injured this year if the rising violence is not stopped.”

“I beg the Taliban and Afghan leaders to pay attention to the conflict’s bleak and terrifying trend, as well as the conflict’s destructive effect on civilians.”

According to the UNAMA study, 1,659 people were killed and 3,254 were injured in the first half of 2021, a 47 percent increase over the same period last year.

The increase in civilian casualties was most noticeable in May and June, the first months of the Taliban’s current offensives, with 783 civilians killed and 1,609 injured, according to the report.

“What is particularly startling and concerning is that women, boys, and girls accounted for over half of all civilian casualties,” according to the report.

UNAMA blamed anti-government forces for 64% of civilian deaths, with the Taliban accounting for 40% of those killed and the terrorist Islamic State accounting for approximately 9%.

Anti-government elements were responsible for about 16 percent of the deaths.

However, 25% was attributed to Afghan military and pro-government forces, according to the report.

According to UNAMA, “crossfire” was responsible for around 11% of casualties, and the responsible parties have yet to be identified.

The Taliban have encircled seven provincial capitals and captured half of Afghanistan’s provinces and border crossings as part of their continuous offensive.

The majority of the fighting takes place in the rough terrain, where government soldiers and militants clash on a daily basis.

UNAMA also reported that sectarian violence against the country’s Shiite Hazara group have resurfaced, resulting in 143 deaths.