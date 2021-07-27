The United Nations has devised a strategy to assist Joe Biden in his fight against police racism in the United States.

The Biden administration has invited worldwide experts for a historic visit to the United States to discuss racial fairness and equality.

U.N. Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism E. Tendayi Achiume of Zambia and U.N. Special Rapporteur on minority concerns Fernand de Varennes of South Africa, as well as other officials, were invited two weeks ago.

It was sent shortly after the United Nations Human Rights Council “established an international independent expert mechanism on promoting and protecting the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Africans and people of African descent against excessive use of force and other human rights violations by law enforcement officers,” according to the UN.

It also came after the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights released a comprehensive report on the same subject last month.

The international backlash following the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, motivated the document and the investigative effort behind it. Derek Chauvin, the culprit, was later prosecuted with three counts, including two murder charges, and found guilty in April, marking an extraordinarily uncommon instance of a law enforcement agent facing legal ramifications for killing a Black person.

Chauvin was later convicted of the murder and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

President Joe Biden applauded the decision, attempting to distance himself from his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, whom he accused of fomenting discord during last year’s presidential campaign.

Biden has also chosen to backtrack on Trump’s rejection of the United Nations’ function and human rights programs.

"As the President has consistently stated, great nations like ours do not hide from our flaws; they admit them honestly and work to improve in a transparent manner," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement last week. "By doing so, we not only try to set the pattern for national solutions to these difficulties, but we also strengthen our democracy and give human rights activists around the world new hope and motivation."