The United Nations has condemned’serious violations’ in Colombia’s crackdown.

The United Nations stated in a report released on Wednesday that Colombian security forces committed “serious” human rights breaches during a crackdown on protests earlier this year that resulted in the deaths of dozens of people.

During the demonstrations between April 28 and July 31, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights ruled that government agents used “unnecessary or disproportionate force.”

The 63-page study accused state security personnel of murder, arbitrary detentions, sexual and gender-based assault, and acts of discrimination and racism.

The battles claimed the lives of 44 civilians and two police officers, according to the UN.

“The accused culprits were members of the public forces in at least 28 occasions,” the report stated. Ten other cases involved “non-state actors,” according to the report.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, 29 persons were killed during the protests, however the Ombudsman for the South American country estimated the number at more than 60.

In the report, the UN also stated that 16 people were sexually assaulted by security agents.

On April 28, protests erupted in response to proposed tax hikes that were eventually dropped, with demonstrators demanding a shift in government policy, an end to police repression, and more state help for individuals impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Poverty affects 42 percent of Colombia’s 50 million people.

The administration blamed the violence on dissident Marxist militants.

According to the UN report, there were also “severe acts of violence” against state agents, as well as damage to public and private property.