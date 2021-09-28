The United Nations has condemned xenophobia in Chile towards Venezuelan migrants.

The United Nations has condemned the violence and “xenophobia” perpetrated by residents fed up with the presence of mostly Venezuelan unauthorized migrants in Chile over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 3,000 protestors came to the streets of Iquique, a northern port city, some of whom set fire to the belongings of rough-sleeping migrants who had been camped out in a public square for months.

The UN mission in Chile asked “authorities and the population to act within the framework of respect for human rights and international humanitarian rights” in a tweet sent out on Monday.

The international organization stated that it is eager to provide technical assistance and to “collaborate in the efforts of national and local authorities.”

Protesters at Iquique hoisted Chilean flags and screamed anti-migrant slogans, the majority of whom were fleeing Venezuela’s severe economic conditions by traversing the Andes Mountains and the Atacama Desert.

Eduardo Stein, the UN Refugee Agency’s and UN Migration Agency’s representative for Venezuelan refugees, voiced his “sadness and dismay” at what he called “hate and intolerance acts.”

He stated, “Discrimination and xenophobia have no place in our countries and must be strongly opposed.”

In a statement, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera strongly condemned the violence.

Pinera, who was visiting Uruguay, said, “We absolutely condemn the barbaric brutality perpetrated by an uncontrollable mob against a group of unauthorized migrants from Venezuela.”

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that this crime is not forgotten.”

In a televised address, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned the violence as “xenophobic” and “racist.”

He stated, “We are going to reply… for these compatriots who are in Iquique.”

For those who want to return home, the communist leader said he has implemented the “Return to the Homeland” initiative, which was introduced in August 2018 to enable voluntary returns of migrants.

The rally took place a day after police cleared out a migrant camp that had been set up on the town square for a year. The majority of the migrants, who are destitute and undocumented, make due with odd jobs and sleep in tents.

Chile is the wealthiest country in Latin America in terms of per capita income.

Meanwhile, Venezuela is in the midst of an extraordinary economic and political catastrophe that has forced millions of people to flee their country, which is wealthy in oil but mismanaged and filled with corruption.

The bolivar, Venezuela’s official currency, has lost 73 percent of its value against the dollar so far this year. The rate of inflation is around 3,000 percent.

More than 23,000 undocumented immigrants entered Chile, according to the Jesuit Migrant Service. Brief News from Washington Newsday.