The United Nations has called for the protection of women’s rights.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for reversing a slide in women’s rights in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and around the world on Thursday.

“For every woman and girl, we must fight back — and turn the clock forward,” Guterres told the Security Council.

“Reversals of women’s rights will no longer be tolerated. They shouldn’t have to — in conflict-torn nations or elsewhere “Added he.

Women’s rights are being infringed or erased in Myanmar, Ethiopia, Yemen, and other regions of the world, according to Guterres.

“The space for women’s rights in Mali is not just narrowing, but shutting following two coups in nine months,” he remarked.

“Girls and women in Afghanistan are witnessing a dramatic reversal of rights won in recent decades, including their right to a seat in the school,” Guterres said.

Girls have been barred from returning to secondary school since the hardline Islamist Taliban movement gained power in late August, but boys have been ordered back to class.

“We will not stop until girls and women are able to return to school, work, and participate in public life.”

Former Afghan negotiator and member of the Afghan parliament Fawzia Koofi expressed disappointment that the Taliban’s cabinet did not include women.

During a discussion with media at the United Nations, Koofi, who was in New York leading a group of four Afghan women, said, “It’s not just a political and social issue, it’s a matter of security.”

“Afghanistan can be a trusted partner to the world if there is a stable administration that can allow diversity and inclusion of everyone, including women,” she added. “But the fact is that this is not the case.”

