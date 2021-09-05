The United Nations has called for an end to the violence in Afghanistan.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of power, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a stop to violence in Afghanistan, amid fears of a new civil war.

In a report to the Security Council this weekend, Guterres stated, “I ask for an immediate end to violence, for all Afghans’ safety, security, and rights to be respected, and for Afghanistan’s international commitments, including all international agreements to which it is a party.”

The paper, which AFP received, has not yet been made public.

“I encourage the Taliban and all other parties to exercise extreme caution in order to safeguard lives and meet humanitarian needs,” Guterres said.

The report was written as the UN political mission in Afghanistan’s mandate is set to expire on September 17th.

According to the United Nations, Afghanistan is engulfed in a humanitarian crisis that affects 18 million people, or half of the country’s population.

According to the report, UN relief efforts can only cover 38 percent of the population, thus the international body urgently requires roughly $800 million.

“I call on all donors to continue their commitment so that life-saving assistance can be scaled up, delivered on time, and suffering may be reduced,” said Guterres, who is hosting an international relief conference for Afghanistan on September 13 in Geneva.

He also urged countries to accept Afghan refugees rather than deporting those who are currently in their country.

“Reports of severe restrictions on human rights throughout the country are highly concerning, particularly accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan who fear a return to the darkest days,” Guterres said, referring to the Taliban’s brutal first period of rule from 1996 to 2001.

