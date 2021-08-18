The United Nations has begun removing some of its personnel from Afghanistan.

The UN has begun removing some workers from Afghanistan, according to a spokeswoman, as foreign nationals rush to flee the country following the Taliban’s return to power.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the United Nations, told reporters that the international body was moving roughly 100 employees to Almaty, Kazakhstan.

“This is a temporary measure designed to allow the UN to continue providing assistance to Afghans with the least amount of disturbance while also decreasing risk to UN personnel,” he said.

Dujarric did not say if the employees being relocated were international, Afghan, or a combination of both.

If they are international, they will account for roughly one-third of the foreign workforce of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

UNAMA’s headquarters in Kabul employs roughly 300 foreigners as well as more than 700 Afghan natives.

Dujarric stated, “The United Nations is determined to staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people in their hour of need.”

“The UN family’s ongoing efforts on the ground in Afghanistan will benefit greatly from the remote presence,” he added.

On Sunday, the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan, nearly two decades after being driven out by a US-led operation in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

Their unexpected success, which comes as the US prepares to leave the country after a 20-year war, has caused turmoil at Kabul’s airport, as US and partner commanders are attempting to safely evacuate thousands of residents and allies.