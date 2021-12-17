The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has lost a by-election.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, was defeated in a by-election on Friday in a constituency where his Conservative Party had never lost before, raising major doubts about his leadership.

His party won the seat in North Shropshire, central England, by a large margin in 2019, but the Liberal Democrats wiped it out in Thursday’s vote, intensifying the mutiny among Conservative MPs.

Johnson, 57, was already reeling after nearly 100 of his MPs protested the government’s introduction of vaccination passes for huge events in parliament on Tuesday.

Accusations of corruption and revelations that he and his staff violated coronavirus limits last Christmas have hammered the UK leader’s authority in recent weeks.

Weeks of negative headlines transformed what would have been a routine victory in the safe rural seat — won by 23,000 votes just two years ago — into a landslide defeat of almost 6,000 votes, while rising virus infections heightened the sense of panic.

On Thursday, the authorities reported roughly 89,000 new illnesses, the second consecutive daily high.

Helen Morgan, the winning candidate, claimed that voters had delivered Johnson a “loud and clear” message that “the party is over.”

“Your government will be held accountable for its lies and bravado. It is defeatable, and it will be “She promised herself.

In the event of defeat, additional MPs are likely to file letters of no confidence in their leader, potentially leading to an internal party vote to oust him.

His predecessor, Theresa May, was removed from office in mid-2019 when MPs, including Johnson, voted against her Brexit plan in parliament.

The Liberal Democrats looked to have benefited from the votes of followers of the main national opposition Labour Party.

Martin Hill, 68, who generally votes Labour, told AFP earlier this week, “I’ll be voting for the Liberal Democrats because I’m so upset by Johnson’s performance.”

“I want to slap Johnson in the face, so it’ll be a tactical vote.”

Others in the small hamlet of Whitchurch, on the other hand, were willing to overlook the former London mayor’s mistakes.

“I don’t think it’s enough for us to say, ‘OK, we want a new leader now,’ because I think Boris has done a fantastic job,” Sue Parkinson, 67, a Conservative voter for the past two decades, said.

The mood in the run-up to the election was a far cry from May, when the Conservatives raced to an extraordinary by-election victory in Hartlepool, in northeast England.