The United Kingdom will station two warships in the Indo-Pacific on a permanent basis, according to the Defense Minister.

In addition to its flag carrier fleet’s planned visit to Japan, the United Kingdom will permanently station two Royal Navy warships in the Indo-Pacific, according to the country’s senior defense official on Tuesday. This is a sign of the country’s continued commitment to collective regional security.

Following a meeting in Tokyo with British Defense Minister Ben Wallace on Tuesday, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi revealed that the Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is on its first voyage and would make a number of port calls in September.

“Following on from the strike group’s maiden deployment, the United Kingdom will permanently assign two ships in the region from later this year,” Wallace, who is on a two-day visit to Japan, said in a joint statement.

According to a U.K. Defense Ministry announcement made on Monday, the Royal Navy’s River-class offshore patrol boats HMS Spey and HMS Tamar will represent the country’s permanent presence in Asia commencing late in August.

HMS Queen Elizabeth and its escorts, according to Kishi, will split up and make separate port calls in Sasebo, Okinawa, Kure, Yokosuka, and Maizuru, respectively, to visit US and Japanese naval bases. Yokosuka is the headquarters of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the home port of the USS Ronald Reagan, the United States Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier.

During its deployment to the Indo-Pacific, the UK carrier group is anticipated to train with Japanese and American soldiers. The greatest concentration of US forces outside of US territory is in Japan, with about 50,000 troops stationed primarily on Okinawa.

According to Japan’s Kyodo News, Kishi told the press, “Together we will convey a message to the world that continued deepening of defense cooperation between Japan and Britain would assist to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific area and in the international community.”

Wallace stated that the two countries had a responsibility to “protect people who are unable to defend themselves against opponents who will endanger them.”

In their joint statement, he said that Britain’s defense partnership with Japan is “the closest it has been in the previous century.” He described the impending port calls by the Queen Elizabeth CSG as “a strong indication of our commitment to maintaining regional security and defending the rules-based international order with Japan.”

1 out of 4

span class=”prev” title=”Previous”>span class=”prev”>span class=”prev”>span class=”prev”>s This is a condensed version of the information.