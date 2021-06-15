The United Kingdom is hopeful that a new trade agreement with Australia will boost Asia-Pacific trade.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, and Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister, revealed the principles of a free trade agreement between the two nations on Tuesday, which the United Kingdom hopes would increase the possibilities for future Asia-Pacific trade accords.

The pact is the first that Britain has negotiated since leaving the European Union without building on an existing agreement, and it intends to reduce a wide variety of tariffs in order to boost exports from the UK and imports from Australia. Morrison told reporters, “This is an ambitious free trade agreement.” ”This isn’t your run-of-the-mill contract. This is a deal with a lot of potential for both countries.”

The United Kingdom believes that the trade agreement will allow it to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The entire specifics of the agreement will be disclosed later on Tuesday.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The agreement is likely to enhance exports of classic British items like Scotch whiskey while increasing imports of Australian lamb and wine.

Earlier accords with nations such as Japan and Canada were based on existing EU agreements.

On Tuesday, Johnson and Morrison appeared outside Downing Street in a convivial mood, emphasizing the benefits of the deal for each country and emphasizing the two countries’ historical relations.

With two-way products and services worth 36.6 billion Australian dollars ($28.2 billion), Britain is Australia’s fifth-largest trading partner.

Farming groups in the United Kingdom reacted cautiously, saying they needed to read the agreement’s specifics first. Meat producers in the United Kingdom have expressed concern that they will be unable to compete with low-cost imports from Australia.

Johnson’s office defended the deal, saying U.K. farmers would be protected by a cap on tariff-free imports for 15 years. The government also said it would seek to increase agricultural exports to Asia and the Pacific.

“We had to negotiate very hard, and I want everybody to understand that this is a sensitive sector for both sides, and we’ve got a deal that runs over 15 years and contains the strongest possible provisions for animal welfare,’’ Johnson said.

”But I think it is a good deal, and I think it’s one that will benefit British farmers and British consumers as well.’’

U.K. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said Australian beef imports would be. This is a brief summary.