The United Kingdom has urged the European Union to’stay calm’ over the Northern Ireland trade dispute.

David Frost, the UK’s Brexit minister, pleaded for calm in Europe on Wednesday as fears of a trade war grew amid a stalemate over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit commercial arrangements.

Frost is scheduled to meet with Maros Sefcovic, vice-president of the European Commission, on Friday, with the United Kingdom generally likely to invoke a suspension clause in the so-called Northern Ireland protocol.

If it does, the EU has threatened “severe repercussions,” leading concern that the separate Brexit trade and cooperation agreement could be scrapped and tariffs imposed.

Frost, on the other hand, told parliament that the four-week talks were still ongoing and that some matters needed to be thoroughly examined.

He addressed the upper House of Lords chamber, “I absolutely will not give up on this process unless and until it is plainly evident that nothing more can be done.” “We haven’t arrived at that point yet.” “Article 16 safeguards will be our only choice if that happens,” he continued, referring to the protocol’s suspension mechanism.

The government of EU member Ireland met on Tuesday to examine contingency plans in the event that talks break down, the UK suspends the protocol, and Brussels retaliates.

If London invokes the rupture clause, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says the EU may have “no choice” but to impose “balanced measures.”

The idea has sparked widespread concern about the consequences for Northern Ireland, which underwent three decades of conflict under British control before signing a landmark peace agreement in 1998.

The protocol requires checks on products entering Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom’s mainland, including England, Scotland, and Wales.

Because an open border with Northern Ireland was a core plan of the 1998 peace deal, it was supposed to prevent unchecked products from entering the European single market via Ireland.

The United Kingdom thinks the protocol is unworkable, while hardline unionists in Northern Ireland say it isolates them from the rest of the country.

The EU has promised to reduce customs checks on a variety of goods bound for Northern Ireland, but has rejected a UK plan to eliminate European court oversight of disputes.

According to Frost, “I gently recommend that our European allies maintain their composure and keep things in perspective.

“They should remember that no administration, no country, cares more about Northern Ireland’s stability and security, or the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, than this one.

“We’re not likely to act in a way that jeopardizes all of it.”

