The United Kingdom has joined the United States and Australia in their diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

Britain joined Australia and the United States in announcing a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics in February, citing China’s alleged extensive human rights violations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament that the UK will not send ministers to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, as tensions between the two countries reach new heights since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Pro-democracy parties have been persecuted in the former British colony of Hong Kong, and Muslim minorities in Xinjiang have been subjected to human rights violations.

“The Winter Olympics in Beijing will be essentially boycotted diplomatically,” Johnson told the British parliament.

He affirmed that athletes will still attend, as he had done in the US and Australia, stating, “I do not believe that athletic boycotts are sensible.”

However, because Princess Anne is the head of the British Olympic Association, he left the door open for members of the British royal family to attend.

The decision comes after the US announced a diplomatic boycott of China on Monday, citing “genocide” of the Uyghur minority in the Xinjiang region and other human rights violations.

Then, on Wednesday, Australia said that its officials would remain in the country, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison promising not to “walk down from the robust position we’ve taken standing up for Australia’s interests.”

Beijing warned that the United States would “pay the price,” while Canberra was accused of “political posturing and selfish games” as well as “blindly following” Washington.

“Whether they come or not, nobody cares,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, adding that China had never meant to invite Australian officials to the Games.

The boycott, according to a representative for the Chinese embassy in Australia, runs counter to Canberra’s “publicly expressed expectation to develop China-Australia relations.”

Human Rights Watch’s China director Sophie Richardson praised the efforts, calling them “a critical step in challenging the Chinese government’s crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic populations.”

According to activists, at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking, largely Muslim minorities have been imprisoned in Xinjiang’s “re-education camps,” where China is also accused of forcefully sterilizing women and imposing forced labor.

The camps have been justified by Beijing as vocational training centers aimed at diminishing Islamic extremism’s attractiveness.

The International Olympic Committee has stated that it respects the announcement made by the US government, stating that the presence of officials and diplomats is “purely a political decision for each government.”

