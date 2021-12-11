The United Kingdom has granted French fishermen 23 more post-Brexit fishing permits.

A government official said Saturday that Britain has awarded another 23 fishing licenses to French fishermen, a day after a deadline set by Paris to resolve a post-Brexit dispute over fishing rights.

Under a Brexit deal agreed last year, the EU gave London until December 10 to provide licenses to dozens of French fishing boats, with Paris threatening European legal action if there was no resolution.

The licenses were secured on Friday night after British authorities met with European Union counterparts and used a “evidence-based approach” to ensure vessels qualified to work in UK waters, according to a spokeswoman.

The technique “provides stability and ensures the sustainability of our fisheries,” according to the spokesperson, with the UK giving 18 licenses and the Channel Island of Jersey granting five.

The EU welcomed the agreement as “an essential milestone in a protracted process” toward implementing the 2020 Brexit deal, adding that work on licensing seven more vessels would continue until Monday.

France has previously stated that 104 of its boats lacked licenses to operate in British and Channel Island waters, which should have been provided as part of the Brexit deal.

EU fishermen who can prove they used to fish in British waters can continue to do so under the terms of the agreement.

The controversy has prompted Paris to threaten to file a complaint with the European Commission.

If Britain was found to be breaking its agreements, the EU might have imposed financial penalties or even taxes on British exports.

Since late November, when the EU attempted to tighten negotiations over outstanding applications, 83 vessels have acquired licenses, according to the EU.

In protest of the post-Brexit arrangements and the resulting loss of trade, French fisherman blocked cross-Channel ferry and freight traffic last month.

A half-dozen fishing boats stopped ferries between the northern port of Calais and the western port of Ouistreham in Normandy.

Protesting French trawlers gathered in front of Jersey’s main port in May, resulting in a brief standoff with Royal Navy ships.

The United Kingdom is heavily reliant on French ports, notably for fresh food imports, and any prolonged blockade would have a huge impact.

After the UK government unilaterally postponed the installation of inspections on items entering the British province of Northern Ireland, the EU and Britain are embroiled in a new trade dispute.

The row has worsened poor bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and France, which have battled this year over migrant crossings in the English Channel, post-Brexit trade agreements, and other issues.