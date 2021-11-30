The United Kingdom has barred Facebook from purchasing Giphy, claiming that the deal will stifle competition in the field of animated images.

According to the Associated Press, the UK’s antitrust authorities banned Facebook from buying Giphy on Tuesday and forced the company to sell off the GIF-sharing network.

The transaction would have allowed Facebook to “increase its already strong market power” by limiting or denying rival platforms’ access to Giphy GIFs and pushing visitors to only Facebook-owned sites, according to the Competition and Markets Authority.

The transaction “has already removed a prospective contender in the display advertising industry,” according to Stuart McIntosh, chair of the watchdog’s independent section.

“Without action, Facebook’s substantial commercial position in social media will be bolstered even further by limiting competitors’ access to Giphy GIFs. We are protecting millions of social media users and supporting competition and innovation in digital advertising by ordering Facebook to sell Giphy “According to McIntosh.

The two sides have been at odds over the contract, which is said to be worth $400 million.

Facebook, which was recently rebranded Meta, expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling and said it is exploring all of its options, including filing an appeal.

“With the help of our infrastructure, skills, and resources, both consumers and Giphy will benefit. Together, Meta and Giphy would improve Giphy’s platform for the millions of consumers, businesses, developers, and API partners who use Giphy every day in the UK and throughout the world, giving them additional options “According to the firm.

After consulting with other businesses and evaluating alternative solutions proposed by Facebook, the regulator said it “concluded that its competition concerns can only be addressed by Facebook selling Giphy in its entirety to an approved buyer,” and that the deal removed potential competition from the UK’s $7.3 billion display advertising market, which Facebook already owns half of.

based in New York Giphy’s library of small looping movies, or GIFs, is a popular tool for sending messages or posting on social media among internet users.

In an August interim judgement, the Competition and Markets Authority stated that Facebook should be forced to sell Giphy. The social media behemoth retaliated with a vehement letter, claiming that the temporary ruling contained “basic flaws.” Facebook was penalized 50.5 million pounds ($67.4 million) by the watchdog last month for failing to submit information essential for the probe, according to the watchdog. This is a condensed version of the information.