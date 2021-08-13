The United Kingdom experienced its first mass shooting in a decade. Since then, the United States has had over 3,000.

According to police in England, a guy shot and killed five people in less than six minutes, including a little girl.

On Thursday night, Jake Davison, a licensed guns owner, shot two women, two men, and a three-year-old girl in the Keyham neighborhood of Plymouth, Devon, in southwest England.

It was the country’s first mass shooting in 11 years. Derrick Bird, who killed 12 people in Cumbria, England on June 2, 2010, was the most recent.

While the killings on Thursday shook the public, there have been numerous other similar events in the United States over the last decade. According to data from a leading gun control non-profit, there has been more than one mass shooting per day since the beginning of 2013.

A mass shooting, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), occurs when four or more persons are shot and/or killed in a single occurrence at the same general time and location, excluding the gunman.

According to these parameters, there have been 3,378 events since it began collecting data in 2013, with 425 so far in 2021. It had the largest number in that time span, 611, last year.

The definition of a mass shooting varies among gun control organizations.

A mass shooting, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, is defined as any incidence in which four or more people are shot and killed, excluding the gunman, which means the number of victims is far smaller.

In any case, according to the group, there are an average of 19 mass shootings in the United States each year, ranging from 15 in 2010 to 29 in 2019.

There were 203 mass shootings between 2011 and 2020, with 23 such instances so far in 2021, according to the group’s criteria.

According to the organization’s website, the gunman in nearly every mass shooting in the recent decade was an adult man who acted alone and had likely showed prior warning indications.

Meanwhile, information about the shooter in England are beginning to emerge, and his social media activity has revealed a love of weapons as well as a respect for former President Donald Trump.

Davison states on his Facebook page that he is. This is a condensed version of the information.