The United Kingdom apologizes to an Israeli minister who missed COP26 due to a lack of wheelchair access.

The United Kingdom has apologized to Israel’s energy minister after she stated she was unable to attend the UN’s COP26 climate meeting in Scotland for a whole day due to the fact that it was not wheelchair accessible.

Karine Elharrar-Hartstein slammed the United Nations for preaching disability equality but failing to “offer accessibility to its activities” in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 on Monday, the first day of the two-week summit. Elharrar suffers from muscular dystrophy and is confined to a wheelchair.

Elharrar remarked on Twitter, “I came to COP26 to see my counterparts throughout the world and further our collective effort against the climate issue.” “It’s disappointing that the United Nations, which advocates accessible for persons with disabilities, does not consider accessibility at its own events in 2021.” She stated Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is not wheelchair bound, would not attend the summit if a solution was not found by Tuesday.

Because the United Kingdom is the host country, the conference is coordinated by the British Cabinet Office.

“This was a real mistake, and we have apologized to Minister Elharrar—we look forward to her attendance at COP26 today,” a COP26 spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday. We’re still committed to making the event inclusive and accessible to everyone, and the facility was built with that in mind.” Elharrar’s lack of access was “an isolated incident,” according to the organizers, who claim that the facility is “totally wheelchair accessible” and has “gold level accessibility status.” The United Kingdom’s Middle East minister, James Cleverly, expressed his disappointment that Elharrar was unable to attend the conference on Monday.

Cleverly tweeted, “I am terribly saddened and furious that Minister @KElharrar was unable to access COP today.” “The COP venue is designed to be user-friendly.” I’ve discussed it with the Minister, and I’m looking forward to meeting her tomorrow.” On Twitter, Britain’s ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, also apologized for the blunder.

“I was disappointed to learn that Karine Elharrar was unable to attend COP26 meetings. To the minister, I express my deepest and most sincere apologies. Wigan added, “We want a COP Summit that is open and inclusive to everybody.”

Yair Lapid, Israel's Foreign Minister, tweeted his support for Elharrar. "A note to the organizers of the Glasgow Climate Conference: It is difficult to be concerned.