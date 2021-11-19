The United Kingdom and the European Union have been in talks about the Northern Ireland trade dispute for a long time.

Britain and the EU agreed on Friday to keep working to resolve a trade dispute with Northern Ireland, with London claiming that the talks have “potential for momentum.”

In Brussels, British minister David Frost met with his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic in an attempt to avoid a devastating trade war and a dramatic breakdown of their post-Brexit relations.

“Following the meeting last week, the UK and EU teams have held rigorous and positive conversations. In our discussions, there is the opportunity to generate some momentum “Frost stated after the meeting in a carefully worded statement.

When the British minister arrived at the Berlaymont building to meet with Sefcovic, he advised media not to anticipate quick progress, adding that a breakthrough on drugs was also unlikely.

“Significant gaps persist across most areas,” Frost said in a statement, adding that a meeting with Sefcovic has been scheduled for November 26 in London.

Negotiators said they were battling over several crucial points that might jeopardize the Northern Ireland Protocol, which controls the British province bordering EU-member Ireland as part of the Brexit divorce agreement.

Britain is particularly opposed to the agreement’s governance, claiming that it is under the control of the EU’s top court in Luxembourg.

There are also concerns about the use of UK-licensed pharmaceuticals in Northern Ireland, which is still part of the UK but operates under EU single market rules.

If Brussels persists on enforcing the protocol before trade issues are settled, London has threatened to invoke “Article 16” to suspend sections of it awaiting additional negotiations.

However, Sefkovic said on Friday at an online event organised by Dublin City University’s Brexit Institute that the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is part of the Withdrawal Agreement, cannot be separated from the larger UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal, known as the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

He explained, “The two accords are inextricably intertwined; one cannot exist without the other.”

Frost, on the other hand, contended that Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol is a “legitimate provision” that provides safeguards in the case of disagreements over its interpretation.

“In this dialogue, we’re looking at every topic,” he stated.

“There are other issues that need to be addressed and rectified, and this is part of the conversation. However, there are still major gaps between us.” The talks do not touch fishing, which has France enraged because its fishing vessels are having difficulty maintaining access to the waters of. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.