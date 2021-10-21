The United Kingdom and New Zealand have reached an agreement on a trade deal that includes a Haka clause.

The United Kingdom and New Zealand have announced a comprehensive free trade agreement, which includes a pledge to protect the renowned Maori cultural custom of the haka, which is famously performed by the All Blacks.

Following 16 months of negotiations, the in-principle agreement was reached in a video conversation between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern.

Johnson called it a “historic moment” that deepened Britain’s alliance with New Zealand and solidified London’s Indo-Pacific links.

He compared the latest post-Brexit trade pact negotiations to a rugby match.

“I’m overjoyed that we appear to have driven for the line, that we’ve scrummed down, packed close, and that we’ve all got the ball over the line together,” he said.

“Unlike a rugby match, I think we can literally both get off the field feeling like victors,” Ardern said Thursday.

The agreement, according to London, eliminates duties on British products like textiles, footwear, ships, and bulldozers. The value of commerce between the two countries was estimated to be?2.3 billion ($3.2 billion, 2.7 billion euros) last year.

Tariffs on items coming in the opposite direction, such as wine, kiwifruit, and beef, will be eliminated as well.

“This is one of our best agreements ever, and it comes at a critical time in Covid’s turnaround,” Ardern said.

The agreement’s sections aimed at increasing Maori participation in commerce and resolving indigenous concerns were praised by the New Zealand leader.

Both governments have agreed to “find acceptable means to improve the recognition and protection of the haka Ka Mate.”

The haka is most known as the All Blacks’ stunning pre-match challenge, but it is also a beloved Maori cultural institution in New Zealand.

The foot-stomping, eye-rolling challenge has long been scorned or used for profit by indigenous tribes, particularly the Ngati Toa iwi (tribe) where Ka mate began.

Haka parodies have been used to promote everything from menswear to alcopops in the United Kingdom over the years, all without permission or payment to the ritual’s legitimate owners.

With London agreeing to formally recognize Ngati Toa’s guardianship of the Ka Mate haka, the accord will foster more cultural awareness.

Ngati Toa and New Zealand Rugby have been contacted for comment.