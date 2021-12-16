The United Kingdom and Australia have reached an agreement on a free trade agreement.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom and Australia signed a free trade agreement in a virtual ceremony that is anticipated to generate more than?10 billion in yearly trade.

The agreement, which was reached in principle in June, is the first free trade agreement that Britain has negotiated from scratch since leaving the EU earlier this year.

After addressing concerns in the farming industry, the United Kingdom and Australia reached an agreement.

A 15-year tariff-free import cap, as well as tariff-rate caps and other measures, will protect British farmers.

The deal, which would eliminate duties on all exports between the two countries, will help generate new opportunities for firms in both countries, according to the UK’s Department for International Trade.

In a statement, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said, “Our UK-Australia trade deal is a landmark moment in the historic and crucial partnership between our two commonwealth states.”

The agreement is particularly beneficial to the UK’s thriving service industry, as it greatly simplifies access to Australian work visas for professionals such as attorneys and accountants.

The signing was hailed by the Confederation of British Industry, which stated that the “accord sets the bar high.”

In a statement, CBI President Lord Karan Bilimoria said, “The signing of the UK-Australia trade deal has opened up new frontiers for British industry.”

“By completely eliminating tariffs, we will be able to promote UK exports while also enhancing the ability of businesses and our young people to travel across borders.”

“It is a deal tailored for the UK economy with cutting-edge accords in areas where Britain is a world leader… combined with improved access to Australia for the UK’s powerful service sectors,” the Department for International Trade said.

Young Britons are also permitted to work and travel in Australia for a period of up to three years.

The deal will also help support the United States’ effort to join the CPTPP, one of the world’s largest free trade agreements, according to the Department of Commerce.

Boris Johnson, before becoming Prime Minister, hailed Brexit as permitting the creation of a “Global Britain” that would become a trading powerhouse thanks to stronger trade accords than it had when it was a member of the EU.

The free trade agreement, which promises that it will unlock “$10.4 billion ($13.8 billion, 12.2 billion euros) in new trade,” will be presented to parliament for approval.

The agreement with Australia, a former British colony on the other side of the planet, is considered as a win-win situation. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.