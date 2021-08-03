The United Arab Emirates has approved China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children aged three and up.

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday that it would begin giving the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccination from China to youngsters aged 3 to 17.

The UAE quoted the health ministry in a tweet and stated that their conclusion was reached following clinical investigations and rigorous evaluations, albeit they did not disclose any additional information regarding the assessments’ findings.

In June, UAE officials announced that they will study the immune responses of 900 youngsters aged 3 to 17 who took part in a Sinopharm vaccine trial. The trial is part of the government’s readiness to vaccinate its youngsters, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, as reported by Reuters.

The current decision is anticipated to assist the Gulf Arab state in expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program.

The United Arab Emirates has one of the highest immunization rates in the world. At least nine million people, or 78.95 percent of the country’s population, have received at least one treatment as of Sunday. Vaccination against the new coronavirus was nearly complete in nearly 71 percent of the population.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the UAE has seen more than 682,000 infections and 1,951 coronavirus-related deaths since the outbreak began.

Scientists from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, the Colombo Municipal Council, and the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom recently discovered that the Sinopharm vaccine generated a poorer antibody response against the more contagious Delta form, which was initially discovered in India.

When compared to the original strain of the virus, antibody levels in those who received the Sinopharm shot were 1.38 times lower against the Delta variation. Antibody levels against the Beta variety, which was first discovered in South Africa, dropped 10-fold.

The researchers also discovered no significant differences in antibody levels in vaccinated participants’ blood samples when compared to those who had recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

The study was released on the preprint server medRxiv on July 19. It hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet.

Late in July, the Chinese government announced a collaboration with BioNTech to create an mRNA booster vaccine for patients who have already had their complete Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccinations.