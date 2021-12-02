The Unfinished Church of Kosovo, as seen on Arrested Development.

At first glance, the half-built Orthodox church in the heart of Kosovo’s capital appears to be little more than a resting place for stray dogs sprawled by the padlocked door amid a patch of untidy weeds.

The massive edifice, however, has cast a long shadow over Pristina for nearly three decades, acting as a poignant symbol of the ongoing dispute between Kosovo and Serbia.

“This church must be destroyed,” says Jahir Islami, a 77-year-old retiree, recalling Kosovo’s brutal past, when the country was divided along ethnic lines during years of conflict.

Since Kosovo’s declaration of independence in 2008, disputes over holy sites have simmered between the longtime enemies, with Serbia refusing to recognize the breakaway province’s sovereignty.

Many of the centuries-old churches now reside in primarily ethnic Albanian cities where Islam predominates, making Kosovo home to some of the Serbian Orthodox Church’s most cherished monasteries.

The fate of those churches, as well as Kosovo’s diminishing Serb minority, has hampered efforts to establish an agreement between the two parties, which have made little headway in recent years.

The unfinished cathedral in Pristina, unlike the famous Orthodox monasteries in the countryside, has a more recent and brutal history.

During a deadly crackdown on the Albanian community in Kosovo in the late 1990s, former Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic supported its construction in the predominantly Albanian city, which led to a brief but vicious war in the late 1990s that was only stopped after NATO involvement.

“They didn’t just conduct crimes against our bodies; they also intended to obliterate our past, assault our identity, and carry out their ethnic cleansing mission in Kosovo,” says Hajrulla Ceku, Kosovo’s cultural minister.

Officials in Kosovo have long accused Belgrade of employing the Orthodox Church as a proxy, with clergy serving as representatives on the ground carrying out Serbia’s wishes.

Since Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s election in 2021, tensions have been steadily building regarding the future status of Kosovo’s Orthodox churches.

Since then, the left-wing politician has campaigned for the removal of four Serbian Orthodox churches from the UNESCO World Heritage in Danger list.

Following violence in 2004, when mobs targeted Orthodox landmarks after unsubstantiated rumors about Serbs murdering Albanian children prompted days of warfare that killed at least 19 people, the churches were designated as endangered.

To prevent additional unrest, NATO troops have been stationed outside most of Kosovo’s Orthodox institutions for years.

Religiously driven attacks have decreased since then, thanks to NATO soldiers.