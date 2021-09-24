The Uneven Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout is depicted in this infographic.

According to Our World in Data, US President Biden has set a goal for 70 percent of the world’s population to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of 2022. Currently, only about a third of the world’s population has gotten the full number of doses suggested by the vaccine protocol. “To battle the pandemic here, we need to beat it everywhere,” Biden stated at the United Nations General Assembly. And I promised, and I am keeping, that America will become the vaccinations arsenal, just as we were the democratic arsenal during WWII.”

While the worldwide vaccine deployment is clearly still far from attaining this goal, this infographic demonstrates that it has been inconsistent. With 51 percent of the population fully vaccinated, Europe has the largest proportion of fully immunized people. With 46 percent, North America is not far behind. Africa has the most to do, with only 4% of its population fully vaccinated.

So, what is Biden’s strategy? “The United States’ purchase of another 500 million shots extends the overall United States vaccination commitment to more than 1.1 billion doses through 2022,” according to AP reporting. More than 100 countries have already received about 160 million doses given by the United States, representing more donations than the rest of the world combined.”