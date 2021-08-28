The UN Security Council demands that the Kabul bombers be brought to justice.

In an unified statement released Friday, the United Nations Security Council asked the international community to bring the perpetrators and instigators of the twin suicide bombs at Kabul airport to account.

“The Security Council members emphasized the importance of holding perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these heinous acts of terrorism accountable and bringing them to justice,” the 15-member council said in a statement.

“They urged all governments to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions,” it added.

The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the explosives, which killed at least 85 people, including 13 US personnel.

They added to the chaos of a tumultuous US-led evacuation in the last days, as thousands of terrified Afghans tried to flee their nation after the Taliban surged to power.

“The heinous attacks” were “condemned in the strongest terms,” the Security Council said.

It also “reiterated the significance of countering terrorism in Afghanistan to guarantee that Afghanistan’s territory is not used to threaten or attack any country, and that no Afghan organisation or individual supports terrorists operating on any country’s territory.”

The council urged “all relevant parties” to “respect and enable the safe evacuation of civilians,” and reaffirmed its support for the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan’s efforts.

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China – will meet on Monday, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The meeting takes place as the UK and France negotiate on a UN resolution on Afghanistan.