The UN Secretary-General Warns Of An “Immense” Ethiopian Crisis.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Wednesday that Ethiopia is suffering a “immense humanitarian crisis,” and urged Addis Ababa to allow “unhindered” aid access, a week after the nation ejected seven UN workers.

The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting, the second in less than a week, to discuss the expulsion of seven UN staff, a decision that has sparked concerns that it could set a precedent in other conflict zones.

According to the UN, violence in northern Ethiopia has pushed hundreds of thousands of people into famine-like conditions.

Long-standing enmities between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) burst into violence last year.

“The country is in the midst of a massive humanitarian disaster that necessitates rapid response,” Guterres stated.

“As a result, the Ethiopian government’s decision last Thursday to deport seven senior UN officials, the majority of whom are humanitarian employees, is extremely alarming.

“As it relates to the core of UN-member-state relations, this unprecedented expulsion should be a source of profound worry for us all.”

Ethiopian officials were scheduled to attend the UN summit.

Guterres urged Ethiopian authorities to allow the UN to deliver humanitarian help “without impediment” and to “support and enable our work with the urgency that this crisis needs.” Guterres has indicated that more than five million people in Tigray require assistance.

He also chastised Ethiopia for failing to follow procedures in the event of disagreements with UN personnel within countries.

The UN Security Council convened behind closed doors on Friday to examine the expulsion of personnel accused of “interfering” in Ethiopia’s domestic affairs and political sabotage of humanitarian aid.

Declaring UN officials “persona non grata” is illegal, according to the UN, because it violates many sections of the UN charter.

In a letter seen by AFP, it complained to Ethiopia, stating the UN had not been given “any information” about the officials’ alleged acts.

Ethiopia has not offered any more information, according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The United States, Ireland, Estonia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and France all sought the meeting on Wednesday.

“We should go on to political conversations,” an envoy of a Security Council member state told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The expulsions caused shockwaves across the United Nations, where such actions are uncommon.

Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, whose recent pronouncements regarding the “stopping” of humanitarian aid and the mounting risk of hunger may be to blame. Brief News from Washington Newsday.