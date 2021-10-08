The UN Secretary-General demands proof of Ethiopian officials’ expulsion.

In an unusual step, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed Ethiopia’s explanation for the recent expulsion of seven UN officials, which the UN claims violates its charter, and demanded formal proof of their alleged wrongdoing from Addis Ababa.

The UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting, the second in less than a week, to discuss the expulsion, which has sparked concerns that it could create a precedent for other conflict zones.

Officials from Ethiopia also attended the UN meeting.

“If the Ethiopian government has supplied any written document to any UN institution about any of the seven UN members who were expelled, I would want to have a copy of that document, because I have no knowledge of any of them,” Guterres said.

He claimed he spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday and requested that he deliver him documentation for the officials’ dismissal repeatedly. “I had no reaction to these queries until now,” he stated.

Before Guterres made his proposal, Taye Atske Selassie, Ethiopia’s UN ambassador, took the floor to explain the expulsion, claiming that they had inflated counts of supposed victims, faked hunger fatalities, and allowed armed rebels into UN facilities.

He stated UN workers should “neither seek nor accept guidance” from outside the organization, and they should not reveal any information “known to them by reason of their official position,” citing “many infractions.”

He advised them not to “use their position or knowledge gained from their official functions for private care… or for the private advantage of any other party.”

He then promised Guterres that his administration will deliver written documents to him.

According to Guterres, Ethiopia is facing a “immense humanitarian disaster” that necessitates prompt response.

According to the UN, violence in northern Ethiopia has pushed hundreds of thousands of people into famine-like conditions.

Long-standing differences between the prime minister and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) burst into violence last year.

“This makes the government of Ethiopia’s announcement last Thursday to remove seven senior UN employees — the majority of whom are humanitarian staff — extremely alarming,” Guterres said, calling the move “unprecedented” and a breach of the UN charter.

Guterres urged Ethiopian authorities to allow the UN to deliver humanitarian aid "without hindrance" and to "facilitate and enable our work with the urgency that this situation demands." The expulsion is "an affront to this council, to the United Nations, and to the people of Tigray," according to Guterres.