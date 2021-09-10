The UN Secretary-General calls for “dialogue” with the Taliban and expresses concern about the Sahel.

During an interview with AFP on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged with countries to keep talking to the Taliban, expressing concerns that the hardline Islamists’ return to power in Afghanistan could empower jihadists in the Sahel.

He remarked, “We must maintain a dialogue with the Taliban, in which we explicitly assert our ideals — a discourse with a sense of unity with the Afghan people.”

“Our job is to extend our solidarity to a people who are suffering immensely, when millions and millions of people are at risk of starvation,” the secretary-general stated.

According to Guterres, the international community must avert a “economic collapse” in Afghanistan.

The UN chief projected that “financial instruments” will allow Afghanistan’s economy to “breathe,” without calling for the easing of international sanctions or the release of Afghan funds frozen around the world.

There are “no guarantees” about what will come out of the talks, according to Guterres, but they are necessary “if we do not want Afghanistan to become a center of terrorism, if we do not want women and girls to lose all of the rights they have gained in the previous period, and if we want different ethnic groups to feel represented.”

“Until now, in the discussions that we have had, there has been at least a willingness to talk,” Guterres said, adding that he does not rule out visiting Afghanistan in the future if the conditions are suitable.

The UN wants a “inclusive government” that represents all aspects of Afghan society, and “this first provisional government” named just a few days ago “does not provide that impression,” he added unhappily.

Afghanistan, he stated, must be administered “in peace and stability, with the people’s rights honored.”

The Taliban, according to Guterres, want recognition, financial backing, and sanctions lifted.

“That gives the international community a certain amount of clout,” he remarked.

When asked about the dangers of a Sahelian version of Afghanistan, the secretary-general said he was concerned about the “psychological and real consequences” of recent events.

“There is a serious threat. “(Some) terrorist groups may be ecstatic about what transpired and have objectives that go beyond what they imagined a few months ago,” he said.

He expressed concern about fanatical groups in which death is “desirable,” and armies “disintegrating in front of” such soldiers.

“We saw it in Mosul, Iraq, during the first drive into Bamako in Mali, and we saw it in Mozambique.”

“It is critical to enhance security measures in the Sahel,” he stated.

“It’s not just Mali and Burkina Faso. Brief News from Washington Newsday.