The UN says a deal on the Nile Dam between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan is possible.

The United Nations said Thursday that an agreement on Ethiopia’s controversial Nile River project is achievable, advocating “confidence, transparency, and open engagement” as Egypt accused Addis Ababa of endangering its existence.

Since its construction began in 2011, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has enraged Egypt and Sudan, who both fear for their water resources.

Ethiopia, which plans to continue filling the hydroelectric dam’s reservoir in the second phase in July and August, claims that the project is critical for the country’s 110 million-strong population’s energy needs.

“An agreement on the GERD (Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam) can be reached,” UN Environment Programme Executive Director Inger Andersen told a UN Security Council meeting.

“Trust, transparency, and open dialogue will be critical to reaching an optimal agreement,” she said at the conference, which was convened at Tunisia’s request on behalf of Cairo and Khartoum.

While progress has been achieved in many areas of the discussions, the official stated that “consensus has not been reached on some crucial topics, like as measures for managing severe drought; development upstream and downstream of the GERD; and a dispute resolution mechanism.”

The dam poses a “existential threat” to Egypt, according to Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who calls for a “legally binding deal that allows Ethiopia to realize its growth goals.”

Members of the Security Council urged the three countries to put their differences aside and reach an agreement under the African Union’s auspices.

But, according to Shoukry, the AU’s handling of the problem has reached a stalemate, and he is urging the council to endorse a draft resolution offered by Tunisia.

According to the agreement seen by AFP, the dispute must be resolved within six months, and Ethiopia must halt filling the dam’s reservoir.

“If Egypt’s survival is threatened, it will have no choice but to preserve and protect its inherent right to life as protected by the laws,” Shoukry stated, without providing any other information.

Mariam al-Sadeq Al Mahdi, his Sudanese colleague, said Khartoum was “asking for help” from the Security Council to reach a legally binding accord.

She cautioned that silence would be taken as permission for Ethiopia to continue filling the reservoir.

Seleshi Bekele Awulachew, Ethiopia's minister of water and irrigation, who was present at the meeting, claimed Cairo and Khartoum's objections were "not intended against GERD but rather aim to stop all use of water."