The UN Nuclear Watchdog has begun an investigation into the Fukushima water release.

On Thursday, the United Nations nuclear watchdog promised a “comprehensive” and “objective” review of Japan’s controversial plan to discharge treated water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

The International Atomic Energy Agency will consult experts during its inspection, including those from China and South Korea, both of which have expressed their displeasure with the release plan.

Since the crippled plant went into meltdown following the tsunami in 2011, more than a million tonnes of processed water has accumulated in tanks, including liquid that was used to cool damaged reactors.

Most radioactive elements are removed by an extensive pumping and filtration system, and Japan claims the plan to dilute and release the water over several decades is safe.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has approved the release, which it claims is similar to wastewater disposal at nuclear power plants elsewhere.

Lydie Evrard, the IAEA’s deputy director general, said Thursday in Tokyo on a visit to kick off the inspection process, “The review includes several missions and technical visits in the coming months and years.”

She said in an online briefing after meeting officials in Fukushima and the capital that the IAEA will ensure its review is “comprehensive” and “objective” before sharing the results.

The decision by the Japanese government in April to proceed with the release – which could start as early as March 2023 – sparked outrage in neighboring countries over environmental and safety concerns.

It also sparked outrage among local fishing communities, who fear that it will jeopardize years of work to restore trust in their seafood.

As space to store the water at the site runs out, the debate over how to handle it has dragged on for years.

Although the filtration process removes most radioactive elements from the water, some, such as tritium, remain.

According to experts, the element is only harmful to humans in large doses, and treated water poses no scientifically detectable risk after dilution.

According to the Japanese industry ministry, the IAEA will send future missions to review the water’s “radiological characterisation,” as well as how to release it and its impact on the environment and people.

Plant operators announced plans last month to build an undersea tunnel to release the 1.25 million tonnes of treated water, which includes rain and groundwater that seeps in on a daily basis.