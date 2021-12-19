The UN Envoy is ‘very concerned’ over the closure of Rohingya schools.

Bangladesh’s plan to close schools for Rohingya refugees risks leaving a generation of youngsters “practically illiterate,” according to a UN human rights adviser.

Authorities in border camps sheltering about 850,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority who escaped severe persecution in Myanmar this week demanded the closing of “unauthorized” education centers.

The decision was issued during a visit by UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews, who stated that privately run schools were crucial in the education of Rohingya children.

“I am profoundly worried to learn about a new policy, which was adopted while I was here, that would close all private schools in the camps,” he told reporters in Dhaka.

He continued, “We cannot let an entire generation of Rohingya to go virtually ignorant.”

The decision, according to Bangladesh’s foreign ministry, will not affect about 3,000 learning centers for children in UNICEF-supported camps (UNICEF).

It stated the decision was taken to put an end to schools that were “promoting radicalism and engaging in unlawful activities.”

In place of public protests, enraged Rohingya activists in the camps have moved to social media to express their displeasure with the decision. Public protests have proven tough since security was beefed up following the assassination of a key camp leader in September.

Human Rights Watch, based in New York, estimates that 30,000 children will lose access to education if Bangladesh does not overturn the closures.

Andrews used his news conference in Dhaka to call on Bangladesh to protect Rohingya livelihoods after authorities bulldozed nearly 1,000 stores in the camps last week, claiming they were erected unlawfully.

He also urged for Rohingya refugees resettled on the isolated and flood-prone Bhashan Char island, where Bangladesh has relocated roughly 20,000 refugees from overcrowded border camps, to have freedom of movement.