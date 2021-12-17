The UN Envoy for Afghanistan’s Fallen Government has resigned.

The UN has announced that the Afghan ambassador designated by the country’s deposed government has resigned from his post.

According to a letter received Thursday, Ghulam Isaczai “relinquished his position as of December 15,” according to assistant UN spokesperson Farhan Haq.

With Afghanistan’s economy in shambles since the Taliban took power in August, diplomats say the country’s UN mission has struggled to stay afloat.

On Thursday night, the Afghan mission to the United Nations was unavailable for comment.

On September 14, Isaczai formally requested that the United Nations confirm that he was still the Afghan ambassador.

Later same month, the Taliban requested that Suhail Shaheen, a former Taliban spokesman, be appointed as the new ambassador to replace Isaczai.

In late November, Isaczai spoke at a UN Security Council meeting, where he openly denounced his country’s new hardline Islamist government.

However, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution earlier this month deferring a judgment on the competing claims to Afghanistan’s representative seat indefinitely.

The Taliban have attacked the UN’s failure to reach a decision on this matter, claiming that it is ignoring the Afghan people’s rights.

The Taliban had no UN envoy when they previously ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001.