The UK’s seaside gets a new lease on life thanks to a surge in domestic tourism.

As Blackpool’s Illuminations lights festival began with a stunning salvo of fireworks from its 158-meter Victorian tower, children carrying glow sticks yelled with delight while onlookers watched in astonishment.

As Britain’s traditional beach resorts profit from a domestic tourism surge during the coronavirus outbreak, the lights show in the northwest English town caps an extended tourist season.

Expensive Covid testing, vaccine certificates, quarantines, and the UK government’s ever-changing traffic-light system for international travel have made international vacations less appealing, if not impossible, for British tourists.

However, the relaxation of regulations has boosted domestic tourism, boosting beach resorts that were formerly popular vacation spots for Britons before the introduction of low-cost international package holidays to warmer and sunnier locations.

Blackpool, located north of Liverpool and Manchester on the Irish Sea, epitomizes the rise and fall of the classic British coastal town.

It became Britain’s primary mass tourist destination in the 19th and 20th centuries after the arrival of railways, allowing city inhabitants to escape smog and enjoy refreshing sea air and inexpensive entertainment.

However, beginning in the 1960s, low-cost air travel and vacations enticed Britons to visit abroad, knocking Blackpool off its perch. It had 40 percent fewer bed spaces in 2008 than it had in 1987.

Blackpool, once synonymous with leisure and pleasure, has become connected with deterioration and destitution.

According to a 2019 UK government assessment, Blackpool has eight of England’s top ten most deprived areas.

The town’s historic reliance on tourism and hospitality meant that the coronavirus pandemic hit the town’s economy and vulnerable socioeconomic groups hard.

However, domestic tourist numbers have soared in Blackpool and other seaside communities, while overseas tourism remains unpredictable.

On the Illuminations switch-on day earlier this month, tourists flocked to the seafront to see the tower, piers, theme park, beach, amusement arcades, and shops serving fish and chips, ice cream, and Blackpool rock, a local sweet delight.

Owen Wells, a flamboyantly dressed welder, chose Blackpool for his bachelor celebration instead of the hard-partying Spanish resort of Magaluf.

“It’s been uncomfortable with Covid. Many of my friends have not received their vaccinations. He told AFP, “It’s somewhere we can go where we don’t have to isolate for two weeks.”

Michelle Potter, 55, a seasoned traveler to Spain, Turkey, and Cyprus, said she chose to take her nine-year-old daughter to Blackpool this year.

“I couldn’t be bothered with the difficulty of traveling overseas and adhering to rules. She went on to say, “The UK is just as good.”

According to surveys conducted by Britain’s tourism board. Brief News from Washington Newsday.