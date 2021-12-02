The Ukraine crisis is intensifying, paving the way for Biden-Putin talks.

As both sides sought to avert a “nightmare” showdown over Ukraine, momentum was building Thursday for direct talks between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The foreign ministers of Russia and the United States met in Sweden to address recent charges made by Kiev and its Western supporters that Russia may attack ex-Soviet Ukraine this winter.

For weeks, Western nations have been warning that Russia is massing troops along Ukraine’s border, escalating tensions in a region where a long-running conflict has already claimed the lives of 13,000 people.

Moscow, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatists fighting Kiev, has rejected any plans to attack, blaming NATO for inflaming tensions.

After meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged for “long-term security guarantees” on his country’s borders to block NATO’s eastward expansion.

As Lavrov warned that the “nightmare scenario of a military clash” in Europe was returning, Blinken predicted that “the presidents will certainly communicate personally in the near future.”

Russia also stated that it expects Putin and Biden to make “contact” in the coming days.

“The date has yet to be determined. Although it is difficult to synchronize the calendars of the two leaders, interaction is critical; our problems are rising “Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, stated.

“There is no advance on bilateral issues, which are increasingly approaching a crisis point. There is no common idea in Europe about how to de-escalate the situation “Russian news outlets quoted him as saying.

“The situation in Europe is really concerning,” he continued. “It’s evident that this will be a major topic of debate at the presidential level.” Lavrov accused NATO of bringing its military facilities closer to Russia’s borders during a meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Stockholm.

Blinken expressed “grave concerns” about Russia’s plans for additional action against Ukraine, warning Moscow of “severe consequences” if it “decides to continue confrontation.”

The chief US ambassador, on the other hand, adopted a more conciliatory tone, saying that the US was willing to “assist” the “full execution” of the Minsk peace accords.

After Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014, the Minsk agreement was negotiated to end the fighting with pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine, but it was never implemented.

“Diplomacy is the greatest approach to avoid a crisis,” Blinken remarked.

Blinken, according to a senior US official. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.