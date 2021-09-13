The UK has terminated the supply of Covid vaccines, according to Valneva.

The British government has suspended a supply arrangement for Valneva’s candidate vaccine against Covid-19, according to the French-Austrian biotech lab.

In a statement, Valneva said that Britain “has alleged that the company is in breach of its responsibilities under the Supply Agreement,” but “the Company strenuously rejects this.”

Valneva’s VLA2001 is based on a “inactivated” version of the coronavirus itself, unlike most high-profile coronavirus shots, which require various strategies to stimulate the immune system to combat the coronavirus.

The laboratory had stated at the end of August that it planned to have a vaccine that was more than 80% effective based on the Phase 1 and 2 studies.

For the years 2021-2022, the United Kingdom had ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine.

According to Valneva, the contract gives the British government the authority to terminate the agreement, and the company has received “a termination letter from the UK Government.”

“Valneva has worked tirelessly on the collaboration with (the British government), devoting significant resources and effort in response to (their) requests for variant-derived vaccines.

“Valneva remains committed to the development of VLA2001 and will accelerate its efforts with additional possible clients to ensure that its inactivated vaccine can be utilized in the pandemic,” the company said.

Valneva said its Phase 3 findings should be ready in the fourth quarter and that they “will form part of its rolling submission for conditional authorisation of VLA2001 with the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.”

“Valneva expects that initial authorisation for VLA2001 might be obtained in late 2021, subject to these results and MHRA approval.”